What next for the EST? 4 directions for Bianca Belair after WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

After an impressive performance in the 2024 WWE women's Elimination Chamber match, Bianca Belair was ejected second to last by Liv Morgan. The EST was dominant in the contest after entering last, eliminating Raquel Rodriguez by herself before being surprised with a roll-up from Morgan. This left her without a road to WrestleMania XL as Becky Lynch went on to punch her ticket.

What's next for Belair? Will the three-time women's champion find her way to The Showcase Of Immortals? If so, who will she face? The road to Philadelphia remains uncertain for one of the company's biggest marquee stars just six weeks before the biggest show of the year, and many are intrigued to know what's in store for her.

Here are four of the best possible directions for Bianca Belair following WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

#4: Bianca Belair could pursue unfinished business with Liv Morgan

Bianca Belair's exit from the 2024 women's Elimination Chamber match was shocking and unceremonious. The EST was on a roll, looking increasingly likely to reignite her acclaimed career rivalry with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL. It was not to be, though, as Liv Morgan, another of Ripley's biggest rivals, got the drop on her before falling to Becky Lynch's manhandle slam.

Will the three-time women's champion let her elimination by Morgan slide? Will she seek some retribution? Both of these main-event level women are currently without opponents for the Show Of Shows, and a match between them would arguably be good enough to grace the biggest spectacle of the year, so why not?

#3: Bianca Belair could face a returning WWE legend at WrestleMania XL

The EST is yet to face any legends from bygone eras in her illustrious career thus far

Over the past few years, legends of the WWE Women's division have returned to the company to mix it up with the current generation, especially during WrestleMania season. The likes of Trish Stratus and Lita have laced the boots again and shown the world that they can still hang with the best of this era like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

With Bianca Belair having no opponent at the Show Of Shows, could Stratus, Lita or someone like Mickie James or Beth Phoenix do her the honors? James, in particular, would make sense, having a short run and retiring at WrestleMania before a potential Hall Of Fame induction. Her real life husband being Belair's manager on SmackDown would be an extra point of intrigue.

#2: A Bianca Belair-Tiffany Stratton rivalry has been teased by WWE

Over the past few weeks, WWE has subtly teased tensions between Tiffany Stratton and Bianca Belair. Tiffany's loud and brash behavior has landed her at odds with the EST on a nearly weekly basis, making fans think a feud is in the works.

Belair was rumored to be initially slated to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania XL. Stratton has been hailed by many as the second coming of The Queen, even earning praise from the 14-time women's champion herself. The Center Of The Universe would not only be an easy like-for-like replacement, but would also benefit immensely from such a big match so early in her career.

#1: Bianca Belair could have a dream match at WWE WrestleMania XL against Jade Cargill

Since her earth-shattering WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2024, Jade Cargill has been conspicuous by her absence on the road to WrestleMania XL. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have been doing their best to recruit the former AEW star to their respective brands, with neither able to close the deal.

What if Cargill signs with SmackDown post-Chamber? Who better for her to go after than arguably the top name on most fans' lists of dream opponents for her, Bianca Belair? It would be a blockbuster clash between two of the greatest female powerhouses in the business today, one worthy of The Showcase Of Immortals.

The only question is; considering The EST's undefeated 'Mania streak and the fact that it would be Cargill's first match in the company, who would afford a loss?