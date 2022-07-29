What is Nikki Bella doing now?

Nikki Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer who is synonymous with the company. During her career, she became women's champion and paved the way for those after her.

Bella retired from professional wrestling due to a cyst being found in her brain. She has since appeared in sporadic roles, but has spent much of her time away from WWE. She is currently in a relationship with Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she has a child.

Given her relatively low-profile status since her wrestling days and her image as a popular superstar, fans want to know what she is up to. If you are among those wondering what Ms. Fearless is doing these days, we have the answer for you right here.

Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie Bella recently starred in an episode of Season 2 of A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends titled 'The Bella Twins'. It covers their journey from waiting tables to becoming the global superstars they are today. What makes this episode special is that it is the first one to focus on female wrestlers.

Nikki Bella talks about her biography

Nikki Bella and her sister will no doubt have been proud to revisit their journey to where they are today. Their careers have served as an inspiration to many young female wrestlers around the world.

Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Nikki Bella explained what the episode covered and why she thinks it is important that fans see it.

"This is definitely the first time that our wrestling journey in the ring is the focus. Everything has been so focused on our personal lives. We go into our childhood that made us the women we were when we started in WWE, but then the journey throughout the WWE. Our sweat, blood, and tears. We go so in-depth with that. People are going to see a story they’ve never heard before. They are going to see footage and photos. I think people will walk away with even more respect for what Brie and I brought to the industry." (h/t TV Insider)

The episode received acclaim for showcasing a never-before-seen side of the Bellas. Fans hailed it for spotlighting them as key players in the women's revolution and giving them the recognition they deserve.

