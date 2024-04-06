What is the one similarity Cody Rhodes has with The Rock? Exploring his revelation

With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, the focus is on four superstars: Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Seth Rollins. In particular, things have been incredibly heated between The American Nightmare and The Final Boss. The two seem like complete opposites, and this is epitomized by their desire to take each other out. But, while they do have their differences, there is one similarity between them.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Cody Rhodes spoke about the tall task he has at WrestleMania. And, while Roman Reigns is his biggest concern, The Rock will also be at the back of his mind. Especially considering that in the last two weeks, he suffered beatdowns at the hands of The Great One. However, while there is animosity between the two, Rhodes cannot help but respect The Rock.

He is fully aware of just how incredible a superstar Rocky is. After all, before he became The Final Boss, Rock was The People's Champ. A superstar, who can connect with the WWE Universe, regardless of whether he is a heel or a babyface. And, according to Cody Rhodes, it is the ability to connect with audiences that makes them similar.

"The Rock connects to his audience. In that respect, we are similar," said Cody Rhodes.

It's great to know that, at the end of the day, both The American Nightmare and The Final Boss share the ability to enthrall and entertain their fans. But, this weekend, there will only be one thing on their minds, and that is making sure they put down the opponent on the other side of the ring.

Cody Rhodes plans on making some changes to the Undisputed Universal Championship

There can be no denying, that heading into WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes is the favorite to win it all. Everyone wants The American Nightmare to finish the story that The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes started. And, come the end of Night 2, that story may finally come to an end. But, what are Cody's plans once he has finished his mission?

Well, making an appearance at WWE World, Rhodes outlined his plan for the future, if he should walk out of WrestleMania as champion. And, his first order of business may be changing the look of the Undisputed Universal Championship. That certainly is one way to kick off a championship reign.

Expand Tweet

That being said, anything can happen at WrestleMania, and Cody shouldn't be counting his eggs before they hatch. Nevertheless, he is sure to give it his all on both nights at The Show of Shows. All to make his dreams come true.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Will The Rock beatdown Cody Rhodes yet again on Night 1 of WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion