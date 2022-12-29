What was Otis' reaction to WWE releasing Mandy Rose?

Otis’ WWE run is mostly filled with tag team runs. The real-life Nikola Bogojevic was once a part of Heavy Machinery with Tucker Knight. Otis was also involved in a romantic storyline with former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

It is safe to say that said storyline has, so far, been the highlight of Otis’ WWE career. The two had incredible on-screen chemistry and made the Human Tree Trunk one of the most beloved superstars on the WWE roster at the time.

Many fans expected WWE to rekindle the romance somewhere down the line. However, the idea of a potential romantic storyline between the two seems far-fetched in the wake of Mandy Rose's release.

For those wondering whether the big man reacted to the news of Mandy Rose’s departure from WWE, don’t get your hopes too high. The one-half of The Alpha Academy has remained quiet on the development and will likely continue to do so.

His silence, however, should never be used to judge his feelings. The big man was good friends with Rose in WWE. In fact, the former Toxic Attraction leader once publicly mentioned how much the former Money in the Bank winner meant to her as a friend.

Otis’ WWE future is currently aligned with Chad Gable

The Alpha Academy has become one of the highlights of Monday Night RAW, thanks to Chad Gable and Otis’ incredible chemistry in and outside the ring. Triple H’s takeover of WWE has also allowed Gable to once again demonstrate his incredible in-ring work.

While the future of Alpha Academy is subject to The Game’s booking, the duo remain committed to entertaining the WWE Universe to the best of their abilities. Whether it’s in the ring or during a backstage segment, Alpha Academy never fails to make the fans smile.

It remains to be seen what storyline Triple H will cook for the Human Tree Trunk and Chad Gable in 2023. The duo lost to The Street Profits during the post-Christmas WWE Live Holiday Tour at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, this past Monday.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes