What did Pat McAfee say about Brett Favre? Lawsuit against the WWE star explained

WWE commentator and former NFL player Pat McAfee is in hot waters for his statements on Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. He is joined by another National League Football player and an Auditor.

Brett Favre is making the headlines for filing defamation lawsuits against several personalities. On Thursday, it was reported that the former Green Bay Packers accused sports commentators and former NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee along with Mississippi state auditor Shad White of falsely attacking Favre's good name.

McAfee has openly disclosed his disgust with Brett Favre. According to ESPN, he called Favre a "thief" who was "stealing from poor people in Mississippi" during an episode of The Pat McAfee Show. Brett Favre's lawsuit also accuses the WWE commentator of making similar defamatory remarks on Twitter.

So, why is Pat calling Brett a thief? It turns out that the issue is from 2020. Favre was paid $1.1 million to make speeches as part of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) but he allegedly never did. The former Super Bowl Champion has been accused of fraud but hasn't been proven guilty yet.

In his defense, Favre's attorneys implied that they saw no records indicating that the athlete knew the money provided for speeches was from TANF funds. The 53-year-old has been an active personality in the line of social work and is the founder of the Favre 4 Hope Foundation, where he provides support to disabled children and breast cancer patients.

How did WWE Superstar Pat McAfee react to Brett Favre's lawsuit?

The Boomstick is known for his calm temperament. He manages to stay jovial despite the problems he faces and a similar case was seen today. Pat McAfee is seemingly unfazed by Favre's lawsuit.

McAfee broke his silence on the NFL Hall of Famer's accusations by quoting a tweet by Daily Mail regarding the matter and responding to it with a GIF. He referred to Dave Chappelle's well-known "plead the fif" skit.

Perhaps Pat's return to the WWE commentary table was one of the biggest surprises in the 2023 Royal Rumble proceedings alongside Sami Zayn's betrayal of The Bloodline. He is currently a part of the SmackDown announcers' table alongside Wade Barrett and Michael Cole.

