What does Paul Heyman think of The Rock's hint of potentially betraying The Bloodline?

Paul Heyman is one of the most renowned veterans in the pro wrestling industry and is a prominent member of The Bloodline. During a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Heyman spoke on various topics, one of which included his perspective on The Rock's hint of potentially betraying the Samoan faction.

The Brahma Bull teased on several occasions that he could turn against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The most significant hint among those was The Final Boss showing an 'L' gesture while doing the signature "We The Ones" pose of the heel faction. The Wiseman shed light on it during his recent interview with the pro wrestling columnist.

While speaking about the same, Heyman said that this could be more than just a conspiracy theory. The Wiseman believes that The Rock could be cooking something, and it would be foolish to turn a blind eye to it. Heyman also quoted what his father taught him and emphasized that there must be something to it.

However, the 58-year-old veteran suggested that Alfred Konuwa should ask The People's Champion that question. The Wiseman believes that The Rock would be happy to shed light on this.

"I don't know, and it's something that certainly my suggestion would be that's a great question to ask The Rock, and I'm sure he'd be happy to answer it. But, it is a conspiracy. And just because it's a conspiracy theory doesn't mean there's not a conspiracy behind it. So, my father always taught me, 'Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean the whole world's not against you,' so I'm sure there's something to it. And my suggestion would be ask The Final Boss, ask The Rock," Paul Heyman said.

Expand Tweet

Seeing the events that transpire at WrestleMania XL involving The Bloodline will be interesting.

Paul Heyman named the next Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns

During the same interview, Paul Heyman was asked about who he envisioned as Roman Reigns' heir as The Tribal Chief and the Head of the Table. The Wiseman had a very straightforward answer to it, as he named Solo Sikoa to be next in line.

Heyman stated that Reigns has already decided and he would stand firm with the latter's decision. Moreover, Heyman highlighted Sikoa's accolades and spoke about how he dominated John Cena at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event.

"Well, we've already named Solo as the next in line... Just look what Solo did to John Cena, and based on what Solo did to John Cena alone, I think we all believe that Solo is the next in line. I mean, Solo is a WrestleMania main-eventer waiting to happen," Paul Heyman said.

Expand Tweet

The WWE veteran heaped praise on The Enforcer and said that he would become the future main-eventer of WrestleMania. The Wiseman believes that it was just a matter of time before it happened, and Solo Sikoa would undeniably be the next in line to become the new Tribal Chief.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you agree with Paul Heyman? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion