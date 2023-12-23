What phone does Roman Reigns use? Surprising answer seemingly revealed on WWE SmackDown!

During the latest pre-taped episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns made another impactful appearance. The Tribal Chief was featured in various segments, engaging in interactions with General Manager Nick Aldis and ultimately attacking AJ Styles in the main event of the show.

However, during a backstage segment, the eagle-eyed fans noticed the phone used by The Bloodline's leader. Surprisingly, Roman Reigns was seen using an iPhone 7, a model launched back in 2016. Despite being a prominent figure in the wrestling industry, Reigns opted for this older version of the phone.

It is worth noting that this is not the first instance of a WWE Superstar being spotted with a phone. Previously, Brock Lesnar was seen on television using a flip phone during an interaction with Adam Pearce. The fans have drawn comparisons between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's situations, questioning why both superstars opted for older phone models.

Additionally, keen observers noted that Paul Heyman was seen with an iPhone X or XS, adding to the curiosity surrounding why The Tribal Chief himself chose to use the older version from Apple.

This unexpected segment from Roman Reigns is surely on its way to becoming another viral meme material in the Stamford-based promotion.

Roman Reigns' next challenger for the 2024 Royal Rumble

The 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 27, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The search for the next challenger for Roman Reigns has intensified, with WWE announcing a number one contender match to determine Reigns' next opponent.

In the latest episode of SmackDown, a heated segment involving AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight unfolded, leading to the appearance of the General Manager Nick Aldis.

During this segment, Nick revealed a major Triple Threat match featuring The Viper, The Phenomenal One, and the Megastar, with the victor earning the opportunity to face the Head of the Table at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

This Triple Threat match is scheduled for the upcoming SmackDown: New Year's Revolution special event. The last time Roman defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was at the Crown Jewel 2023, triumphing over LA Knight in a title bout.

Anticipation is building for New Year's Revolution as the fans eagerly await to discover who will clash against Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Many speculations surround Randy Orton as a potential contender for the title shot against The Tribal Chief.

Who do you think will face Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below!