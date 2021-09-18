What was the price of John Cena's NFT?

John Cena's exclusive WWE NFT went on sale at $21,000 for the Platinum and $1,000 for the Gold. The very limited Platinum NFT's managed to sell out, but the Gold NFT's struggled to sell.

NFT stands for non-fungible token. It's being touted as the digital answer to collectables. According to the BBC, it's a "one-of-a-kind" asset in the digital world that can be bought and sold like any other piece of property, but has no tangible form of its own.

John Cena admits his WWE NFT kit based on Super Mario Bros. 3 was a "catastrophic failure."

John Cena recently spoke at Florida Comic Con about his NFT's failure:

"WWE wanted to put together a once-in-a-lifetime fan experience. This kit is not just this kit, it's the belt, the clothing, an autograph picture, an autographed canvas picture, and an NFT. When it came up with the face value for what it cost, it came up around $500-$600 retail value and then threw in the value of the NFT. I talk a lot about failure.

"Why is it $1000? Because myself and the folks at WWE thought $1000 was a fair price point. We were wrong. We were absolutely wrong. (This shirt) is number zero of 500. I thought, 'with a value like that, the 500 will be gone.' We sold 37 of them. It was a catastrophic failure," John Cena said (h/t Fightful)

The future of the unsold items included is yet to be known, whether they will be sold separately or as part of a new bundle. John Cena also added:

"I was super proud of this. I love the design. It's one of those instances where I put my heart and soul and did the design and was really close with the work and pieces and market research. 'Yes, it seems fair, I think it will be good.' It sucked. I took a chance and missed. I'm sorry because it's obvious that people like the design, but it's way too much," John Cena concluded. (h/t Fightful)

Did The Undertaker's NFT's do better than John Cena's?

The Undertaker's NFT's seemed to do a lot better than John Cena's. The Bronze sold for $200, the Silver for $2,000, the Gold for $30,000 and the Platinum for $100,000. The Silver in fact sold out in 17 seconds, according to WWE. The record was one of the fastest sales in the NFT space.

Whether WWE returns again with future NFTs remains to be seen. They will no doubt have learned a lot from the past two experiences with The Undertaker and John Cena.

