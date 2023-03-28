What do Randy Orton and 27-year-old RAW star have in common? Could the wrestling world witness a dream match this year?

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton has been the measuring stick for many future superstars. The look, ability, and attitude blend together to bring fans one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation, if not the sport as a whole.

The Viper's pure athletic skills were enough for many to claim him as the future of the business early in his career. Now, a recent addition to the roster shares one striking similarity with the 14-time world champion.

Both Orton and WWE RAW Superstar Logan Paul share the same birthday, April 1. Fifteen years apart, exactly, these two performers may not seem too similar on paper. Personality-wise, they're polar opposites. However, there's a natural ability inside the ring that both seem to have been born with.

Logan Paul will wrestle Seth Rollins on his birthday, April 1, on WrestleMania 39 Night One.

Could Randy Orton and Logan Paul face off in the near future for an iconic Dream Match?

Logan Paul has only wrestled four matches in his career. After a 2-0 start, he found himself challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022. Though he came up short, Paul nearly dethroned The Tribal Chief after rocking him with his One Lucky Punch.

At the Royal Rumble, he eliminated Seth Rollins leading to their match at WrestleMania 39 Night One this weekend. In his rookie year, Paul will have two WrestleMania matches under his belt as well as a premium live event main event for the company's top prize. It seems as if Paul could very well be destined for this business.

Randy Orton also secured major success early in his career, becoming the youngest-ever World Heavyweight Champion in 2004 just a few years into his run. Orton's arrogance at the time is quite comparable to Paul's now, and a match between the two could lead to the passing of the torch in a sense.

It's been rumored that Randy Orton could be returning to WWE as soon as WrestleMania 39. If that's the case, could he have his sights set on the young Superstar?

