What if Randy Orton is forced to retire from WWE?

Randy Orton has been a fixture in WWE since 2002. From his time in Evolution to his numerous world championships, The Viper has been a constant presence in the company for two decades. This makes his absence from WWE TV more noticeable.

The Legend Killer has been away from the WWE ring since May after suffering a severe back injury. There's been no official word from either him or the company about his return. Hopefully, we'll see him back in the thick of it sooner rather than later.

However, we also have to consider the possibility that Randy Orton may not return. Yeah, we don't enjoy thinking about it, either. Still, back injuries are pretty serious, and Orton has had a relatively long career.

What would WWE be like without The Viper? What would the future Hall of Famer do if he had to retire?

Randy Orton has plenty of options post-retirement

If Orton calls it a career, he will still have plenty to keep him busy.

If the former WWE Champion wanted it, he could have a backstage role with the company in a heartbeat. His decades of experience would certainly be invaluable to the entire roster. He could also be of major use to his old rival Shawn Michaels in NXT and the Performance Center.

Or, the Master of the RKO could go another route. Like Batista, John Cena, and The Rock before him, Orton has dipped his toes into acting.

While most of his filmography has comprised WWE Studio productions (starting with That's What I Am in 2011), he's branched out to more diverse projects. Most recently, he provided the voice of Teddy in the animated feature Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

Of course, he may just decide to stay home and spend time with his family.

WWE could certainly thrive without The Viper on the roster, partially thanks to Randy Orton himself. For example, his recent tag team with Matt Riddle has done wonders for the former MMA fighter's career. If Orton did decide to hang up his boots, he would certainly leave the company in better shape than when he entered it.

