What if Randy Orton returns at Night of Champions? 3 possible booking directions for The Viper

Randy Orton’s WWE status is still up in the air. The Viper was said to be training for a potential in-ring comeback despite having been told not to partake in active competition. He hasn’t wrestled in WWE for the past 12 months. His last televised appearance was on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

The show saw RK-Bro lose their RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a title unification match. Randy Orton was removed from television after the match to heal his injuries. His absence created a storyline void for Matt Riddle.

The Original Bro has been floundering on the main roster without any involvement in a focused storyline.

With Night of Champions just around the corner, fans wonder if Orton will show up at the Jeddah Superdome for the big event. The Viper was left out of the WWE Draft 2023.

Riddle, on the other hand, was moved to RAW. Let’s look at three possible directions for the Viper if he returns to WWE this Saturday.

#1. Revisit storyline with Matt Riddle

RK-Bro ended abruptly after Randy Orton was forced to take a break due to his back injuries. The Viper has attributed his condition to the RKO in the past. Orton’s iconic finisher is most certainly taking its toll on the performer and receiver.

There’s a widespread opinion in the pro wrestling world that Orton should revisit his storyline with his former tag team partner if he returns at WWE Night of Champions.

WWE needs to figure out if the two should reform RK-Bro or take on each other in the classic face versus heel manner.

#2. Compete for the World Heavyweight Championship

According to a rumor, the World Heavyweight Championship will retain the lineage of the original title. This means whoever wins between AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins at Night of Champions will be the next World Heavyweight Champion after Randy Orton in 2013.

WWE could use this opportunity to set up Orton as the next challenger to the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Viper could show up after the match between Styles and fan favorite Rollins to announce his intentions, courtesy of an RKO.

#3. Feud with Cody Rhodes

Fans thought Cody Rhodes was done with Brock Lesnar after WWE Backlash until the Beast revealed his intentions on the following RAW. Brock cost Cody his world title opportunity. He then challenged the American Nightmare to a fight at Night of Champions.

Randy Orton could return as a heel and feud with his former protégé this Saturday. The two superstars know each other very well. A rivalry against Orton could be enough to propel Cody into the title picture in the coming months.

