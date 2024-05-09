What is Randy Orton's retirement plan? The WWE star already has a timeline of hanging up his wrestling boots

It has been almost 25 years since Randy Orton joined WWE and has accomplished everything in his career. The Viper continues to be among the top stars, and recently revealed that he plans to wrestle for a few more years before retiring.

Orton called WWE the 'perfect environment for him to thrive' and named 50 as the age that he would want to retire.

"At 44, I would love to be able to go until my 50's. Maybe I wrestle until I'm 50 and call it. it. That's 30 years…30 years with the same company on top. Feels like now is the perfect environment for me to thrive," the Viper said. (H/T Wrestle Ops)

Randy Orton returned to WWE last November after missing 18 months with a serious back injury. He has yet to become WWE champion again, and is currently involved in a feud with the newest version of The Bloodline, alongside Kevin Owens.

Randy Orton says he loves to wrestle full-time for WWE

Since returning to WWE following his back surgery, Randy Orton has been committed to a full-time schedule. Even though he had the opportunity to become a part-timer, like John Cena or reigning United States Champion Logan Paul, he admitted that he loves working full-time for the company.

"There is a great atmosphere of ‘how can we make this guy last?’ The beauty of it is, I’m not even there yet. I feel so great after my surgery. I’m a full-time guy. I don’t want to do the old Undertaker or Shawn Michaels schedule, which they needed to do, understandably, but wrestling at WrestleMania, take the summer off, maybe you see them at SummerSlam. I want to be on the road every week. I want to make all the TVs, I want to be on all the PLEs," Orton said during an appearance on the Adam's Apple podcast. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Orton also revealed what he enjoys in the new era of WWE is that if he wants to take time off to rest or recover, Triple H and the company will give it to him and will not force him to stay or put extra pressure.

Randy Orton is a 10-time WWE champion, while he has won the World Heavyweight Championship four times.

