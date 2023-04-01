What are Randy Orton's whereabouts ahead of WrestleMania 39 weekend? Here's all you need to know about The Viper's injury update

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton has been a staple of WrestleMania practically his entire career. Unfortunately, The Viper has been out of action for months with a back injury, and until recently, there hasn't even been a hint of when he's returning. That is, if he even returns at all.

Fortunately for fans of the Legend Killer, word has been going around that he could very well be making a surprise appearance this weekend. It may be during one of WrestleMania's two nights, or even on RAW, the following Monday. Of course, nothing has been confirmed, but that's the word on the street.

With Night One 24 hours away as of this writing, it stands to reason that the majority of performers intended to be part of the show are most likely in town. After all, there's already been a Media Day for the event.

So, if Randy Orton is going to be at WrestleMania this year... where is he?

Where in the world is Randy Orton?

Well, if Randy Orton intends on making his presence known at either WrestleMania or the following episode of RAW, he's certainly in the right place.

According to reports, the third-generation Superstar has been spotted in Los Angeles, CA. More astute of you will recognize that as the location of this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

If we see Orton return in the next few days, there are numerous spots for him to pick up from. His last appearance was in May of 2022, when he and his tag team partner Matt Riddle lost their Raw Tag Team Championships to the current champions The Usos. Could we possibly see a return of both Orton and Riddle as they make their intentions to recover their belts clear?

We might also see the Viper challenge whoever wins the Night Two main event between Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A feud with Orton would be a fantastic follow-up for either of these performers.

Of course, we'll have to wait until the dust has settled to find out if Orton is in L.A. to make his return - or is just there to check out Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios. Either one sounds plausible to be honest.

What about you guys? Do you think we'll see The Viper make his long-awaited return this weekend? We've got a comments section right under this - go make use of it.

