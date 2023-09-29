What rare footage of John Cena's 'heel turn' resurfaced on social media? Fans left in splits!

John Cena’s proper heel turn in WWE may always remain a fantasy for his WWE fans. Cena has been a babyface for the vast majority of his career, and he’s pulled the company on his shoulders by showcasing his exceptional skills as a pro wrestler and entertainer.

However, there was a time when John Cena displayed his “heel” nature while being a part of WWE – just not in the squared circle. It was back in 2013 when The Champ was a part of Total Divas’ first season.

On the December 1, 2013 episode of Total Divas, titled Get That Chingle Chingle, the multi-time champion was living in his house with former fiancé and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. In the episode, she cooked him a meal in his kitchen, but he remained unimpressed. While he didn’t criticize her cooking, he was more concerned with Nikki Bella making a mess in his kitchen and cleaning it up rather than appreciating her efforts.

It was the perfect example of John Cena being an unappreciative and self-consumed heel who was only concerned with himself. Nikki Bella even stormed off, claiming she couldn't do this anymore after The Champ began cleaning his own kitchen.

It’s important to note that it was Cena’s house, and he’s particular about the rules of his abode, especially in regard to cleanliness. In other episodes, he told guests to treat the house as their own and keep it clean just like they would if it was their home.

WWE did not want to turn John Cena heel

Ever since his babyface turn early in his career, John Cena has not been portrayed as a villain. However, the former champion did want to work as a heel in the company, but WWE never wanted the character change for him.

The former champion revealed the wrestling juggernaut informed him about the same in 2009.

"I was made aware that I would not undergo a tectonic shift in John Cena, the character, probably around 2009. So that allowed me to get that conversation off the board, and I had to, or I chose to dive into nuance."

It’s possible fans would have thoroughly enjoyed that heel turn, especially since it’s not only babyfaces who run the company but also the villains, such as Roman Reigns! Undoubtedly, Cena would have been a huge hit had the company moved forward with it.

