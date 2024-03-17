What rare record will The Rock create at WrestleMania 40?

The Rock has been the epicenter of the WWE Universe ever since his recent villainous turn in the Stamford-based promotion. The People's Champion continues to generate heat among the fans by mocking Cody Rhodes. The Hollywood megastar possibly even crossed limits during the latest episode of the Friday night show when he delivered a disturbing promise to The American Nightmare's mother.

Amid this, some recent stats have uncovered the fact that The Great One is on the road to accumulating a rare record at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. However, he will only achieve this unique accolade if the tag team showdown featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins headline Night One of The Showcase of The Immortals.

Already, The Brahma Bull has main evented WrestleManias in different decades. This includes:

1990s WrestleMania 15,

2000s WrestleMania 16 & 17

2010s WrestleMania 28 & 29

So if the tag team contest indeed headlines Night One of WrestleMania 40, then this could be Rock's 4th decade where he will main event The Show of Shows.

Presently, The Undertaker is the only superstar who has main-evented WrestleMania in 4 different decades. It will be intriguing to see whether The Most Electrifying Man will be able to achieve this rare record at WrestleMania 40 when he steps inside the square circle again.

WWE backstage talent reportedly unhappy with The Rock

The People's Champion is not only embracing the fans with his presence on television but also by uploading long promo videos on his official social media platforms. These segments of The Great One on social media and television have reminded many fans of the Attitude Era.

However, as per recent updates from SEScoops, some of the talent backstage are reportedly unhappy with the freedom Rock is currently enjoying in his promos, especially the series of profanity and non-regulation of PG guidelines in his segments.

The source stated:

"The Rock’s profanity in a series of social media promos has rubbed some people the wrong way in WWE & has raised questions among talent about double standards. Talent need to adhere to PG guidelines on TV & on social media but not for The Rock. (Source: SEScoops)."

Expand Tweet

The source remarked how the talent reportedly get the feeling of 'double standards' of the company as the rest have to strictly adhere to the PG guidelines on their TV and social media promos, but the same control was not upheld with The People's Champion.

So, if these reports are actually true, it will be intriguing to see whether the company will make any changes regarding The Rock's promos in the upcoming weeks.

Poll : Are you enjoying The Rock promos on TV and social media? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion