What record did WWE star create for the first time ever? All you need to know about the impressive feat!

On Tuesday, WWE and NXT were in the news due to a record set by a WWE superstar. While Bron Breakker's call out of Seth Rollins stole a lot of spotlight, Thea Hail created a massive record in the company. The record might go on to remain untouched in the coming years.

At the age of 19, Hail became the youngest title challenger in history. During NXT on Tuesday, Hail competed with 16 other women in a Battle Royal, to determine a new challenger for Tiffany Stratton's NXT Women's Championship. While each woman gave it her best shot, three remained in the end.

Dana Brooke, Cora Jade, and Thea Hail were the Battle Royal's final three. Even though many might have expected a different ending to the match, Hail to the surprise of many came out on top. She eliminated Brooke and Jade at the same time to win a chance to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship.

As of now, there is no time and venue declared for the title match between Thea Hail and Tiffany Stratton. However, there are celebrations going on in the Hail camp. The 19-year-old took to Twitter and mentioned the feat she achieved on Tuesday. She wrote:

"youngest #1 contender in wwe history."

Check out the tweet by Thea Hail below:

At 19, Hail has a huge opportunity in her hands. If she can beat Stratton, the American superstar will become the youngest wrestler in WWE history to hold a top title.

Thea Hail has had a promising time in the WWE till now

When Thea Hail's signing was announced to the world, many were shocked by how young she was. Making her NXT debut on April 8th, 2022, Hail shocked the world when she announced that she would be going to college along with pursuing a career in wrestling.

This decision by the American led to many doubting her. However, Hail has risen above the criticisms. In the month of May, after graduating from college, the 19-year-old became a part of one of NXT's finest factions in Chase U.

Since then, Hall made regular television appearances, but she had to wait before she could show her skills in the ring. It was finally on the August 9th episode of NXT, that the Pennsylvania-born wrestler made her in-ring debut against Arianna Grace.

Despite losing to Grace, the potential of Hail as a singles competitor was visible. And finally, months later in 2023, she now has achieved the feat of becoming the youngest title challenger. Whether Hail defeats Stratton or not, based on her performances, she is on to something special with the WWE.

Thea Hail's career in gymnastics is what led the WWE to sign her

Before her career in wrestling, Thea Hail was a gymnast. She trained in gymnastics for 11 years which certainly helped her develop certain physical traits that have gone on to aid her in her transition to professional wrestling.

Before being signed to the WWE Performance Center at the age of 18, Hail wrestled 12 matches in the Indie Circuit under the name of Nikita Knight. The athleticism she displayed in the ring during these matches is what probably led the company to sign her.

Overall, her training in gymnastics helped her with the foundations of her career in wrestling. Currently aged 19, with the help of other experienced superstars around her, Hail can go on to achieve some very special feats with the company.

