What records has Charlotte Flair broken at WrestleMania over the years? Comparing statistics with WWE female stars

When it comes to Charlotte Flair being the greatest women's wrestler in WWE, that claim is nearly undeniable. Heading into WrestleMania 39 a seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Flair holds several records that may not be broken for years to come.

Not only does The Queen hold the record for the most SmackDown Women's Title reigns, but the same can be said for the RAW Women's Title at six. Add her Divas Championship, of which she was the final holder, and she's won more world titles than any other woman in WWE history at a staggering 14. What about her WrestleMania statistics, though?

Well, when they meet tonight, she'll be sharing a record with Rhea Ripley. The two first fought at WrestleMania 36 over the NXT Women's Championship. That was the first time an NXT Title was defended at WrestleMania, and Flair ended up being the first main roster WWE Superstar to win an NXT Title.

Tonight, Flair and Ripley will become the first women to have a WrestleMania rematch.

What records could Charlotte Flair break at WrestleMania 39?

Charlotte Flair's main roster career has revolved around her dominance on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Regardless of tonight's outcome, once that bell rings, she'll have the record for the most matches at the Show of Shows by a woman. She and Natalya hold that distinction together in a whopping six matches. When the bell rings, Charlotte will have seven.

Not only that. She's already walking into WrestleMania with the most wins as a woman as well, after becoming the first to beat Ronda Rousey in singles competition at WrestleMania 38.

If she defeats Rhea Ripley tonight, she'll make it a total of five. If not, she'll stall out at four and hold that prize with Trish Stratus. Trish secured her fourth victory in her sixth Mania appearance in a six-person tag match at WrestleMania Night One.

All of these accolades are impressive enough on their own, and they're all around the waist of one of the greatest WWE Superstars the business has ever seen. Regardless of gender, Charlotte Flair's dominance is simply stunning.

