What relationship does Finn Balor share with Becky Lynch? Fact most fans don't know

Becky Lynch's relationship with Seth Rollins is one that many fans are aware of. However, some of the younger audience may not be familiar with the one she has with Finn Balor. As it turns out, her history with The Prince runs deep.

Finn Balor began his wrestling journey in 2001. A year later, he and Paul Tracey decided to open NWA Ireland, a wrestling promotion based in his home country. One of the performers who trained under him is current RAW star, Becky Lynch.

For those wondering, Finn Balor and Becky Lynch's relationship is both professional and personal. The former was her trainer, and the two later joined WWE. Both are now considered among the top stars in the company and have multiple championships in their tally.

The Man joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2013, with Balor following a year later. Both stars are now active on the main roster.

Why did Becky Lynch cry while training in Finn Balor's school?

Finn Balor and Becky Lynch have remained friends after all these years

Due to the time both superstars spent training and traveling together, it's no wonder they became supportive of each other.

In a previous interview with Times Now News, Lynch revealed she initially wasn't a talented athlete. During her training, The Man cried because she wanted to be as good as the guys. The Judgment Day member then had some encouraging words to say to her fellow RAW Superstar.

"I was terrible in the beginning, and wrestling was so foreign to me, I wasn't an athlete. I was a chilled-out kid, but I was tough. I had never done anything like this, but I just wanted to work. I remember at one stage crying to Finn Balor and telling him that I just wanted to be as good as any of the guys. He told me that it was exactly what he was trying to make me do," said Lynch about her conversation with Balor.

Are Becky Lynch and Finn Balor married?

Despite being among the busiest stars in WWE, Lynch and Balor have taken the time to settle down in their personal lives.

Finn Balor married sports journalist Vero Rodriguez in August 2019. On the other hand, Lynch married fellow superstar Seth Rollins in June 2021. The couple welcomed a daughter in December 2020.

After all these years, both stars have remained close and scaled new heights in the Stamford-based promotion.

