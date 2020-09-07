8 current and former WWE Superstars Finn Balor is friends with in real life

Becoming a wrestler and competing in the wrestling business is an extremely tough and demanding job. Entertainers need to take time off whenever possible to blow off some steam. One of the best entertainers in the WWE is undoubtedly Finn Balor, who can seemingly light up an arena with just a smile, and when playing a babyface, no one seems as pure as The Prince of WWE.

Balor has given fans some memorable moments in WWE over the past few years. Outside the ring, Balor is known to be extremely lovable, and this has helped him further to gain a huge fan following in WWE.

Over the years, he has made some a few good friends in WWE and we’ve seen him team up with them, as well as compete against them.

In this article, we will look at eight former and current WWE Superstars who are friends with Finn Balor in real-life.

#8 Finn Balor has found a true friend in Riddick Moss in WWE

Riddick Moss helped Balor get back on track

While Riddick Moss might be a new face for many in the WWE Universe, he has been around in WWE for as long as Finn Balor has. Moss began training at the Performance Center around the same time Balor signed with the company in 2014, and the two men trained and traveled together.

Balor has even credited Moss for helping him get back in shape following his injury at SummerSlam and says he helped train him to recover faster than expected. He expressed his love for his “true friend” perfectly through an Instagram post, which you can view below.

Moss has credited The Prince for helping him learn the intricacies of the business. In 2016, the two competed against each other at a live show in Orlando when Balor was the NXT Champion.

Balor has been both an NXT Champion as well as a Universal Champion in his career, while Moss is still finding his footing on RAW after becoming the 24/7 Champion for some time and then appearing in RAW Underground.