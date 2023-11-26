What is the relevance of Asuka's mask to her WWE gimmick? Know the interesting story

Asuka’s mask is a major part of her WWE gimmick and entrance. The Empress of Tomorrow has donned the mask for many of her entrances in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Here’s an interesting story about the mask.

Masks are an important part of theatrical performances in Japan as they are used to distinguish artists from the crowd. Her mask is relevant to her WWE gimmick because it shows that she is a performer first and foremost.

It is worth mentioning that all four members of Damage CTRL wore masks for their entrance in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Bayley, Kairi Sane, Iyo Sky, and Asuka all made their entrances together as a unit.

Team Bianca Belair (Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch), on the other hand, got their individual entrances for the high-stakes match-up. Lynch was the last person to arrive for her team and the first to enter the match against Bayley.

The Man was called to aid Team Belair by former best friend Charlotte Flair after the trio found the odds overwhelmingly stacked against them. Lynch’s arrival helped turn the Women’s WarGames match into a four-on-four affair.

Has Asuka always been a part of Damage CTRL in WWE?

Asuka was a major opponent of the original Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky) for nearly a year before she joined the faction. The Empress of Tomorrow was even on the opposing side of the group at Survivor Series: WarGames 2022.

She joined the group on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2023. It is worth mentioning that Kairi Sane joined the faction at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The Pirate Princess interfered in Bianca Belair’s match against Iyo Sky.

