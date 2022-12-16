What request did Sasha Banks make to The Rock?

Sasha Banks shocked the pro wrestling world when she and Naomi walked out of WWE in the middle of Monday Night RAW on May 16, 2022. The duo were stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship and the rest was history.

Sasha Banks recently joined Bayley and Tamina Snuka for an Instagram Live session. Tamina Snuka recalled the moment she got a whole house as a gift from her cousin The Rock. The Boss chimed in by saying she too wanted The Great One to buy her a residence.

"Can he buy me a house? What's up Dwayne? I need a second house in LA [Los Angeles]."

As reported by Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. back in the summer of 2022, Sasha Banks and WWE negotiated her release. The negotiations were done so that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion could work elsewhere starting January 1, 2023. Banks is still listed on WWE’s website. Fightful Select provided the following update regarding her WWE status.

“It was confirmed to Fightful that Mercedes’ WWE exit was negotiated 'months ago,' likely when Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported as much. However, WWE has yet to officially confirm this, and she remains listed on the company’s official website.”

The outlet further stated that Banks will be able to take wrestling-related bookings as early as the New Year. The New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 might reportedly be her first post-WWE destination.

Sasha Banks set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Wrestle Kingdom is NJPW’s version of WrestleMania. The biggest pro wrestling event in Japan has brought together many gaijins at the Tokyo Dome over the years. AEW star and pro wrestling veteran Chris Jericho is one of the many foreign wrestlers who have wrestled on the show.

According to Dave Meltzer, Sasha Banks will be making more money than The Ocho did with his NJPW deal. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion is set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023.

It remains to be seen if Banks will appear live before the fans in attendance or appear via satellite to potentially set up a future match. She might challenge the winner of the IWGP Women’s Championship match between KAIRI and Tam Nakano.

Do you want to see the Boss return to Pro Wrestling ring?

