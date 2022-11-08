Rey Mysterio has accumulated an incredible amount of fans in his decades-long career as a wrestler. Aside from his in-ring skills, one of the things that made him stand out from the rest is his gear, specifically his mask. Although he mostly wrestled wearing one, there have been a handful of times he has taken it off.

The first time the luchador was unmasked was in 1997 at WCW by Eddie Guerrero. He was unmasked again in 1999 after losing a 'Hair vs. Mask' match against Scott Hall and Kevin Nash in a tag team bout. He continued wrestling unmasked in WCW, but it returned when he signed with WWE in 2002.

Rey Mysterio was unmasked several times again in the Stamford-based promotion. Some of the superstars who unmasked him included Eddie Guerrero, Kane, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Andrade. Earlier this year, Rey was also unmasked by The Miz.

Up to this day, the wrestling veteran continues to perform with his mask on. However, the same can't be said about his son Dominik, who started his wrestling career in 2019.

A WWE Hall of Famer was responsible for Rey Mysterio's unmasking in WCW

The former RAW Tag Team Champion's mask is important to him not just because of its appearance, but because of his culture. Luchadors wearing a mask during matches is considered sacred around the world. Due to the significance of the item, one Hall of Famer was mad that it was suggested that the mask be removed by a fellow legend.

During a podcast, Konnan revealed that the idea came from Scott Hall. The WCW personality expressed his disdain over the decision to have Rey Mysterio unmasked.

"This was originally Scott Hall’s idea. I told Eric [Bischoff], ‘Don’t’. Scott said, ‘He’s a good looking motherfu**er. He doesn’t need a fu**ing mask. I was like, ‘What you don’t understand is first of all, there’s a big tradition. You can’t just take the mask off. You have to build it up. You want to do it with [Kevin] Nash? Who the f*ck thinks Rey is going to beat Nash. If you’re going to do it, do it with Juventud [Guerrera]."

Although Rey Mysterio's mask is one of the factors that made him stand out from the rest appearance-wise, it also serves personal importance for the WWE Superstar.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes