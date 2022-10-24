Which WWE Hall of Famer insisted on unmasking Rey Mysterio?

Besides his in-ring skills, Rey Mysterio gained popularity due to the different masks he wore in WWE. However, there were some notable times when the veteran took off his mask during matches.

In February 1999, Mysterio teamed up with Konnan to face Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in a mask vs. hair match at WCW Superbrawl IX. Since the stipulation stated that Rey had to unmask if they lost the match, that's exactly what he did.

On the Keepin it 100 podcast, the former WCW star revealed that it was Scott Hall's idea to take off his former teammate's mask. Konnan highly expressed that he was also against the idea, and if it were to happen, it would be much better if Juventud Guerrera had done it.

"This was originally Scott Hall’s idea. I told Eric [Bischoff], ‘Don’t’. Scott said, ‘He’s a good looking motherfu**er. He doesn’t need a fu**ing mask. I was like, ‘What you don’t understand is first of all, there’s a big tradition. You can’t just take the mask off. You have to build it up. You want to do it with [Kevin] Nash? Who the f*ck thinks Rey is going to beat Nash. If you’re going to do it, do it with Juventud [Guerrera]," said Konnan. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Rey Mysterio continued wrestling at WCW unmasked until the Stamford-based promotion bought them. When he signed with the latter company in 2002, he debuted with his mask.

Konnan believes Rey Mysterio should've kept the mask to make him eternally young

Continuing with his problem with Mysterio's unmasking, Konnan added that since not a lot of people are aware of Rey's face, it will help him not look older. He added that it would also be good for the merchandise to keep it:

"I said, 'Another thing is you don’t want to take Rey’s mask off because his hair is thinning, and he’s going to start looking older. The mask will keep him eternally young. Not only that, you have a fu**ing merchandising bonanza on your hands. Why would you take his fu**ing mask off?’ But it was going to be done.”

Although Rey Mysterio had a time when his mask was off, it's a good thing that he kept it because it was his trademark and paid homage to his culture.

Poll : 0 votes