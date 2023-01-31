What did Rhea Ripley do before WWE?

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was one of the finest wrestlers in the world even before WWE signed her up. The company's faith in her saw them sign her, and it has been one of the best moves in recent memory.

It is hard to believe that Ripley is only 26 years old. The fact that she is this good despite being ten years away from her prime is quite staggering. The sky is the limit for the Australian, who won the Royal Rumble match this past Saturday.

The Nightmare was one of wrestling's brightest talents a couple of years ago. If you want to know about her wrestling life before she joined World Wrestling Entertainment, read on to find out.

Rhea Ripley mixed it up in the independent scene before signing for WWE. She used to wrestle for Riot City Wrestling (RCW), where she spent many years of her career. She was a two-time RCW Women's Champion and took part in various wrestling tournaments. Her last RCW match came on April 22, 2017, where she defeated Kellyanne.

Rhea Ripley's records in WWE

Rhea Ripley was destined for great things even before her move to WWE. After arriving at the doors of the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, she wasted little time taking the company by storm.

Ripley had many dominant wins before joining WWE. Still, she took it to another level with the big W. During her WWE career, she has defeated multiple top superstars, won many championships, and bodyslammed Luke Gallows. Yes, the last one really happened.

The Nightmare is a former RAW Women's Champion, a former NXT Women's Champion, a former RAW Women's Tag Team Champion, and the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion, making her the only woman in WWE history to hold all four titles. She is also the first and only female Australian to become a world champion in WWE.

On January 28, The Judgment Day member won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, doing so from the number one spot. She puta fundamentallute shift and scored multiple eliminations en route to victory.

In doing so, she became the fourth wrestler to win, entering first, following in the footsteps of the legendary Shawn Michaels, Chris Benoit, and Edge. The Aussie is now set to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

