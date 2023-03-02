What is Rhea Ripley's height? Reason why she looks so tall revealed

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley might not be the tallest superstar in the women's division but has been dominating both men and women on the roster. The Nightmare has eradicated opponents larger than her size. It is no surprise that she is the winner of this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

So, what is Rhea Ripley's height? According to the former champion herself, she is 5 foot 7 inches tall (170 cm). That may not seem to be the case on WWE television, though. In an interview, Ripley disclosed that she is presented taller during the programming. She would otherwise be 'slouched and chill.'

"I think I just look tall on TV because I present myself as tall. Like, right now I know I’m slouched and I’m just chill. But when I’m on TV, I’m confident. I’ll stand up tall(...)I think I was 5’7 when I moved here. I think now I’m like 5’8 and a half. I’m honestly not that tall."

Camera angles also play a significant role in portraying a superstar. During her in-ring entrances, Rhea Ripley's height seems comparatively more than her usual self on TV due to certain angles created by the cameraman.

Compared to other megastars, Rhea Ripley's height is average. Ronda Rousey (5'7"), Becky Lynch (5'6"), and Shayna Baszler (5'7") don't have a huge height advantage over her. However, her WrestleMania 39 opponent does have an edge. Charlotte Flair towers over her competitors at 5 foot 10 inches.

Rhea Ripley will be in action on the upcoming WWE SmackDown

Credited with being the strongest member of The Judgment Day, Ripley has skyrocketed to the top since her return from injury in July 2022. She has established herself as a beloved heel and is the favorite to capture her first SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

The Nightmare has a hurdle to cross on the blue brand, though. She is set to fight her former tag team partner Liv Morgan. A defeat against The Miracle Kid would be catastrophic as Morgan would gain bragging rights of pulverizing the No.1 Contender for Charlotte Flair's title.

Liv Morgan recently tweeted a three-word warning ahead of their clash at the Capital One Arena in Washington. Could there be a sudden change in WrestleMania's plans after Liv manages to defeat Ripley? A triple-threat clash for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 would be a cracker.

