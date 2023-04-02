What did Rhea Ripley's real-life boyfriend have to say about viral image with Dominik Mysterio at WWE Hall of Fame?

Dominik Mysterio is arguably the man with the most heat on the WWE roster. He and his Judgment Day partner Rhea Ripley, set Twitter on fire again during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony last night.

Dom Dom and Mami were seated on stage for the ceremony but walked out when Rey Mysterio, whom Dom is scheduled to face tonight at WrestleMania Saturday, began his speech amid thunderous cheers. However, this wasn't the only meaningful outcome of their appearance.

A camera shot got a glimpse of the on-screen duo smiling together with an indifferent and lackadaisical Buddy Matthews standing next to Ripley. Matthews and Ripley are committed to each other in a real-life relationship. Thus, the hilarious image quickly went viral. Fans had some pretty interesting comments.

Buddy Murphy, as known to WWE fans, also took notice of the viral picture and had a clever response. The current AEW star boldly claimed that Aalyah, Dominik Mysterio's real-life sister, was on his left.

During the Seth Rollins-Mysterio family saga in 2020, Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio started an on-screen relationship that quickly turned the tables on The Messiah.

It's nice to see Matthews, an AEW star, attend a WWE event. Malakai Black was also in attendance. Both were there owing to their association with their respective spouses. Murphy is the boyfriend of Ripley, while Black is married to Zelina Vega.

Dominik Mysterio is hours away from the biggest match of his young career

It's a busy weekend for Dom-Dom, and it kicks into fifth gear tonight as the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion prepares for the most important match of his young career.

Emotions will run high as Rey Mysterio, recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, battles his son, Dominik, tonight at The Show of Shows. Last September, the 25-year-old RAW Superstar mercilessly stabbed his father in the back to join Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio would proceed to make his "deadbeat" dad's life a living hell for several months. He left no stone unturned, from ruining the Holiday season to hitting him with the 619. Rey was incredibly patient, refusing to put his hands on his son.

However, Dom crossed the line when he insulted his mother, Angie, on live television. This forced an irate Rey Mysterio to knock his beloved son to the floor and accept his WrestleMania challenge.

The fight is on! It's anybody's game. Everyone wants to see the masked luchador kick Dominik Mysterio's teeth in, but we also know Dom will go to any length to win the match and embarrass his father.

