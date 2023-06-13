What did Rhea Ripley say in Spanish on RAW? Here's what you might have missed

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day were two of the most exciting wrestlers at Monday Night RAW. With so many twist and turns in the storylines, the WWE Universe has always been intrigued by the faction. A segment on Monday's episode involving Ripley has been the talking point amongst fans.

Ripley was presented with a new title on RAW. In a backstage segment involving all members of The Judgment Day, Ripley spoke in Spanish. Since then, many have been confused with what the Australian said.

During the segment, Ripley was trying to act as a mediator between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. While she hyped the latter's claim of being able to win on his own, Priest asked Rhea in Spanish:

"What does she mean?"

To this, Ripley replied:

"Shut Up."

Watch Ripley speak Spanish in the video below:

Ripley speaking in Spanish has caught the attention of many in the WWE Universe. The act has been loved by the fans and she has received a lot of attention for it.

Rhea Ripley was presented with a new title on RAW

Rhea Ripley during a press conference. Image Credits: wwe.com

Since being drafted to Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley had been carrying the SmackDown Women's Championship during her appearances on the red brand. This originally led to a lot of confusion amongst the fans. However, this week on RAW, all questions and doubts were laid to rest.

Monday Night RAW kicked off with Ripley walking to the ring accompanied by Dominick Mysterio. That's where Adam Pearce presented Ripley with the new Women's World Championship.

While Ripley and Asuka have belts that look almost similar, the key difference is that Ripley's title mentions 'World,' whereas Auska's championship mentions 'Undisputed.' This is also the case with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Zoey Stark seems determined to win Rhea Ripley's title

Since Rhea Ripley made her debut in the WWE, she has beaten everyone on her path to championship glory. At WrestleMania 39, Ripley beat Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, which has now been replaced with the Women's World Championship.

Amongst the participants in the Money In The Bank, almost everyone would have their eye on Ripley. However, RAW star Zoey Stark has her eyes on defeating The Nightmare.

Recently in an interview, Stark expressed her hunger to face Ripley. The former seemed determined to deliver an amazing match. While Stark has her radar locked onto Ripley, it will be interesting to see if WWE wishes to let the Women's World Championship change hands.

