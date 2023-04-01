What did Rick Steiner say about Giselle Shaw? Details on alleged comments

The wrestling fraternity was taken by storm when IMPACT Wrestling's Giselle Shaw came forward with a social media post calling out Rick Steiner for 'bullying comments'.

The self-proclaimed Quintessential Diva made the decision to announce her gender to the world at Toronto Pride last year. She kept her gender identity out of the limelight due to fear of an end to her wrestling career. Shaw has been associated with IMPACT Wrestling for nearly five years as a co-producer and in-ring competitor. She went up against Deonna Purrazzo in last month's edition of Sacrifice in a singles match.

Most recently, the 34-year old took to Instagram to share a fiery rant against Rick Steiner. She claimed that while in attendance at the autograph signing event at Wrestlecon, the 62-year old hurled angry terms pertaining to her gender. It took Shaw by surprise given how some hold Steiner in high regard. Her post also cited other wrestling legends were present but did not pay heed or take up the matter.

Hailey Rey🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @ItsMeHaileyG @Stephanie53NS I had a great day. Just got back from Windsor, where I went with my daughter to see Impact wrestling. I went to see Giselle Shaw, who is amazing (and one of us)! @Stephanie53NS I had a great day. Just got back from Windsor, where I went with my daughter to see Impact wrestling. I went to see Giselle Shaw, who is amazing (and one of us)! 😊❤️ https://t.co/ShelRXnlBN

With the diversification of the wrestling industry in the past few years, they have taken measures to be inclusive and accommodating of stars. AEW added Sonny Kiss to their roster who has cited to be genderfluid and transfeminine. Kiss competes mostly on DARK against the male stars of the roster.

Rick Steiner's brother was once banned from WWE

The Steiner Brothers (Rick and Scott Steiner) seemingly stirred quite the controversies during and following their WWE runs. From calling out WWE to being the worst place to work to calling Triple H and Stephanie McMahon douchebags to insulting the WWE Hall of Fame among others.

Once Scott Steiner threatened Hulk Hogan's then-wife Jennifer McDaniel at an airport. Consequently, the 60-year old was banned from the 2015 Hall of Fame ceremony and future events. His anger issues allegedly stemmed during his WCW days. However, WWE and Steiner seemingly buried the hatchet when the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

Rick Steiner's son Bron Breakker is the current NXT Champion. The 25-year old signed with the company in February 2021 and had his first televised NXT match in September that year. Rick Steiner was even a part of a storyline for his feud against Joe Gacy.

In January 2022, Breakker won his first reign as NXT Champion which he defended throughout the year. He is set to put his title on the line against Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand and Deliver this weekend ahead of WrestleMania 39.

