WrestleMania is the biggest event in all of pro wrestling. Each spring, WWE's top stars compete at The Show of Shows, and the company plans historic moments to be remembered for years to come.

So, what is the Road to WrestleMania?

The Road to WrestleMania is usually the period between January and April when WWE builds up matches for its flagship event. It generally begins with the Royal Rumble premium live event and also includes other popular shows like Elimination Chamber and Fastlane.

The Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber are used to set up world title matches, while Fastlane has always focused on building other major storylines.

However, Fastlane did not take place in 2022, with Elimination Chamber being the last premium live event before 'Mania.

What has happened on this year's Road to WrestleMania so far?

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



Charlotte Flair vs

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Wrestlemania 38 main events are SETCharlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Wrestlemania 38 main events are SET 🔥Charlotte Flair vs Ronda RouseyBrock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns https://t.co/PX7CGCrqVt

This has been an amazing year for the fans. So far, multiple dream matches have been finalized, while some more spectacular confrontations will be announced soon.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar continued their long-term storyline in 2022. Lesnar won both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches to earn the right to face Reigns as WWE Champion at WrestleMania. The two will battle in a "Winner Take All" match in the main event.

Ronda Rousey won the Women's Rumble to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title, while Bianca Belair won inside the Chamber to become the official challenger for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship.

The Rated R Superstar put out an open challenge which was answered by none other than the Phenomenal One, AJ Styles. They will battle in a dream match on the Grandest Stage of them All.

𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕪 ℍ  @garyh3k



#WWERaw What an image! Edge just gave us our dream match and broke our hearts at the same time. The road to #WrestleMania for this match will be a good one! What an image! Edge just gave us our dream match and broke our hearts at the same time. The road to #WrestleMania for this match will be a good one!#WWERaw https://t.co/0BejYLT6Js

Vince McMahon's latest prodigy Austin Theory will face Pat McAfee while Sami Zayn will wrestle Johnny Knoxville at the event. Logan Paul will team up with The Miz to battle Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Additionally, the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre will face the undefeated Happy Corbin at The Showcase of the Immortals. The unexpected alliance between Naomi and Sasha Banks will challenge Carmella and Queen Zelina for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

That isn't all. More incredible confrontations will soon be finalized for this year's Show of Shows.

Interested in learning about some wild speculation? Check out 5 WWE legends who could return at the stupendous event right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell