What Roman Reigns privately told Baron Corbin about his arrogant behaviour

Baron Corbin disclosed what was said in the conversation

Roman Reigns was part of the FCW and NXT systems with Corbin

Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin has revealed that Roman Reigns pulled him aside early on in their WWE careers and gave him some advice about how to handle his arrogant reputation.

Before making his way to RAW and SmackDown in 2016, Corbin spent four years in WWE’s FCW and NXT developmental systems alongside the likes of Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, the 2019 King of the Ring winner said he irritated a lot of his colleagues due to the arrogance of how he carried himself and how successful he wanted to be.

Although this led to legitimate heat with some people, Reigns was one of the up-and-coming Superstars who offered some words of wisdom to the man who he would later main-event dozens of WWE shows with.

“I think you saw it from a few guys, the guys who mattered, like Roman pulled me aside at a show and he was like, ‘Hey, you gotta do this, this, this,’ because those are the guys who look at someone and go, ‘Oh, he can be successful, he can help us, let’s do this.’ But he’s also like, ‘Yeah, not everybody is going to like you but that’s okay.’”

Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin’s WWE careers in 2020

The year began with Roman Reigns defeating Baron Corbin at back-to-back PPVs, Royal Rumble and Super ShowDown, to bring an end to their five-month rivalry on SmackDown.

Reigns is now set to challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, while Corbin is currently without an opponent for WWE’s biggest show of the year.