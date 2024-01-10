What did Roman Reigns say to Randy Orton while attacking him on WWE SmackDown? The cameras didn't pick it up!

On SmackDown New Year's Revolution, Randy Orton faced AJ Styles and LA Knight in a triple threat match to determine who would face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. While each man had their moment in the match, things took an unexpected turn when The Bloodline interfered in the contest.

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso landed vicious blows to all three men involved in the match, which led to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announcing a Fatal Four-Way between Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2024.

While the beatdown by The Bloodline did not get them the desired result, a moment from it has gone viral. During the beatdown, Reigns landed several blows on Randy Orton while also talking to him. But, at the time, no one could figure out what The Tribal Chief was saying. However, in a recently released video, Reigns' words can be clearly heard. He said:

"We gave you paid vacation. I'm tryna get you back with your family uce. And what happened, huh? You came back here looking for accolades and found yourself on your a**, son. The very best. Ain't nobody touching me."

Before LA Knight and AJ Styles could get into the picture, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns already seemed to have a pretty heated rivalry. After the Fatal Four-way match at Royal Rumble, it will be interesting to see if this rivalry continues.

Wrestling veteran slams WWE's booking of Randy Orton

When Randy Orton returned to WWE and expressed his desire to face Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, many fans expected him to face The Tribal Chief in one-on-one action. However, the promotion booked Orton to face Reigns in a Fatal Four-Way match instead.

The way Orton has been booked has surprised WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell. During an episode of Sporskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned Orton has the potential to hang out with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Mantell said:

"You know who I am surprised that they are not pushing stronger? Orton. I thought they would be pushing him a lot stronger. I was watching Orton tonight, he is head and shoulders with his specials, the way he looks. He looks like if you met him in a street alley, you would back up. I thought they would push him a little stronger because he is the guy that would fit in with Roman Reigns."

While the WWE Universe won't see a singles match between Randy Orton and Roman Reigns for now, it will be interesting to see if WWE heads in that direction after the Royal Rumble. Until then, it will be worth watching what happens in the Fatal Four-Way match.

