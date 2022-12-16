What could Roman Reigns do on WWE SmackDown tonight?

WWE SmackDown this week will be blessed with Roman Reigns' presence. He will be making one of his anticipated appearances, which means we should get twenty-odd minutes of Tribal Chief goodness.

Reigns hasn't been seen since The Bloodline took a huge victory at Survivor Series WarGames. Under his leadership, he and his family (and Sami Zayn) defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. Since the win, however, it has been his cronies appearing on the weekly shows. As such, his appearance is a bigger deal than usual.

Naturally, fans want to know what The Head of the Table will be doing on WWE SmackDown. If you are curious to learn about his potential plans, read on to find out.

WWE hasn't advertised what Roman Reigns will be doing on WWE SmackDown this week. However, considering he hasn't made an appearance since Survivor Series WarGames, it will mostly be to address the win. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion may reward Sami Zayn for his MVP performance and form a united Bloodline. We can't wait to see his segment.

Roman Reigns' potential WrestleMania opponent

We are but a month away from the Road to WrestleMania. The match fans most want to know about is Roman Reigns'. Many names have been doing the rounds as his potential opponents on the show, but former SmackDown GM Teddy Long has a different take on the situation.

Long reckons that Reigns has been operating at the highest level for many years. As such, he thinks he is eager to face anyone at the Grandest Stage of Them All. He added that the WWE SmackDown superstar had proved himself and wouldn't budge down no matter what the challenge.

"I think that's something brand new that you have nights of WrestleMania, so you gotta have two good guys on both shows. And Roman Reigns; he's certainly proved himself, man. He's ready to go with anybody. Makes no difference whom you put him in the ring with."

The Tribal Chief being the biggest star in WWE means his match will most certainly be the main event of 'Mania 39. There is plenty of time for WWE to determine his challenger, and we can't wait to see how they get there and who they pick.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes