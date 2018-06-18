Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Matches For AJ Styles after Money in the Bank? 

Who should the WWE champion feud with next?

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 16:08 IST
8.65K

AJ Styles finally overcome Shinsuke Nakamura at Money in the Bank
AJ Styles finally overcome Shinsuke Nakamura at Money in the Bank

AJ Styles finally drew the line in his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura at Money in the Bank, putting the former NJPW star down for the count of 10 with an impressive phenomenal forearm to retain his WWE title.

Styles and Nakamura have been involved in a feud since early March, with the two men having met four times since WrestleMania 34. While their matches have all been good, they have not managed to live up to fan's expectations, and most fans will be glad to see the feud brought to an end.

AJ will now be in need of a new opponent though, and the WWE has several options to explore on SmackDown. The main event scene on Tuesday night is mouth-watering right now, and we could have some potential dream-matches on the way in the coming months. Let's take a look at the best possible feuds for AJ Styles now that he is finished with Shinsuke Nakamura.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

#1: Feud With Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe called out AJ Styles back in May
Samoa Joe called out AJ Styles back in May

On the SmackDown before WWE Backlash, Samoa Joe made it clear that he would be coming after AJ Styles and the WWE title at some point in the near future.

At the event, though, Joe came out on a losing effort to Roman Reigns in the main event, and the WWE dropped all talk of Joe's pursuit, shifting their focus to his quest to win Money in the Bank instead.

Now, with Joe not having won the Money in the Bank contract, and Styles without a number 1 contender, this match makes a lot of sense as the next heading towards SummerSlam.

The two men have a long and well-documented history together, and after failing to really deliver a great match with Shinsuke Nakamura, Styles seems much more likely to deliver against Samoa Joe.

Page 1 of 4 Next
WWE Money in the Bank Daniel Bryan AJ Styles
4 Possible finishes for AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura at...
RELATED STORY
Rumor round-up for Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
8 mistakes WWE must not make at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank 2018: Key numbers heading into the event
RELATED STORY
Ranking all 20 Money in the Bank Ladder Matches from...
RELATED STORY
Money in The Bank 2018 - Predicting the outcome of each...
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Review: Most Important Moments...
RELATED STORY
5 Possible shocks that could happen at WWE Money In The...
RELATED STORY
5 Things possible at WWE Money in the Bank 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Money In The Bank 2018 Preview, Predictions, Match...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us