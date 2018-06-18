4 Matches For AJ Styles after Money in the Bank?

Who should the WWE champion feud with next?

Liam Hoofe ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 16:08 IST

AJ Styles finally overcome Shinsuke Nakamura at Money in the Bank

AJ Styles finally drew the line in his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura at Money in the Bank, putting the former NJPW star down for the count of 10 with an impressive phenomenal forearm to retain his WWE title.

Styles and Nakamura have been involved in a feud since early March, with the two men having met four times since WrestleMania 34. While their matches have all been good, they have not managed to live up to fan's expectations, and most fans will be glad to see the feud brought to an end.

AJ will now be in need of a new opponent though, and the WWE has several options to explore on SmackDown. The main event scene on Tuesday night is mouth-watering right now, and we could have some potential dream-matches on the way in the coming months. Let's take a look at the best possible feuds for AJ Styles now that he is finished with Shinsuke Nakamura.

#1: Feud With Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe called out AJ Styles back in May

On the SmackDown before WWE Backlash, Samoa Joe made it clear that he would be coming after AJ Styles and the WWE title at some point in the near future.

At the event, though, Joe came out on a losing effort to Roman Reigns in the main event, and the WWE dropped all talk of Joe's pursuit, shifting their focus to his quest to win Money in the Bank instead.

Now, with Joe not having won the Money in the Bank contract, and Styles without a number 1 contender, this match makes a lot of sense as the next heading towards SummerSlam.

The two men have a long and well-documented history together, and after failing to really deliver a great match with Shinsuke Nakamura, Styles seems much more likely to deliver against Samoa Joe.