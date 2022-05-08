What will The Miz do after his WWE career ends?

WWE has one A-Lister, and everyone knows it's The Miz.

After nearly twenty years with WWE, Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin has basically done it all. He's the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in history and is an eight-time Intercontinental Champion. His resume speaks for itself and is among the greatest to ever step into a World Wrestling Entertainment ring.

Despite numerous accolades within the company, it's astonishing to see how little respect the performer receives from the fan base. The Miz, while not the polished technician or likable character that many people flock to, has more than earned his stripes within the promotion. He's proven plenty of his doubters wrong. Still, some in the WWE Universe just refuse to give up the fight.

His peers have also made it hard on The Miz. When he was just starting out, they would show their disdain for the kid by throwing him out of the locker room and forcing him to get dressed in the hallway or a janitor's closet.

The A-lister was often shunned or hazed by his fellow performers. Yet, somehow, he's made it to a certain level of greatness as part of The Worldwide Leader in Sports Entertainment

With all the odds stacked against him, The Miz became one of the greatest WWE Superstars of his generation

The two-time WWE Champion has achieved a level of fame and fortune that he could be looking at as the next step in his entertainment career. After all, this is a professional wrestler who started out on 'The Real World,' has made numerous reality show appearances, has starred in movies, and has a show of his own with his wife Maryse called Miz and Mrs.

To say that The Miz has a lot of iron in the fire when it comes to Hollywood is an understatement. He's got a lot of connections and is truly considered a mainstream celebrity.

He could possibly try his luck as a lead actor in major motion pictures or maybe try for a recurring TV role in a popular comedy series. It's totally conceivable to see The Miz hosting a game show of some kind.

With Vince McMahon's public relations machine behind him, there will be lots of open doors for him.

Then again, it's also possible that he may stay with McMahon and WWE as a color commentator due to his great communication skills and built-in heel character. It's really going to come down to his 'call,' so to speak. He's earned the right to make whatever decision he feels is best for his continued career.

While he may have his haters, there's no denying The Miz's track record of success. Whatever he pursues outside the squared circle will likely be just as bountiful, as this determined grappler has never let anything stop him before.

At 41, he has the chance to cement his legacy in wrestling over the next few years before moving on to bigger and better things in Tinsel Town.

What do you think The Miz will do after he retires from in-ring competition? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Debottam Saha