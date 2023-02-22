WWE 2K23 ratings are dropping left and right, leaving fans excited to play as their favorite superstars. Part of the fun of being involved in the community is debating the ratings and analyzing whether they are fair.

Over the years, fans have seen many WWE 2K ratings that have been outrageous. We are sure this year will be no different, what with the rumored 99 rating for Roman Reigns. That number hasn't been confirmed yet, but Sami Zayn's rating of 84 in WWE 2K23 has already caused some controversy.

Many will feel Zayn's 84 rating is incredibly low, given the events of the last few months. He has consistently been in the main event, teaming with The Bloodline and being the architect of their downfall. The former Honorary Uce will likely feel hard done by the number, but we are sure WWE and 2K have their reasons.

Why has Sami Zayn only been given an 80+ rating in WWE 2K23?

When it comes to the WWE 2K games, a 90+ rating has long been considered the number for an elite superstar. Seeing Sami Zayn receive an 84 in WWE 2K23 is a bit surprising, with many fans claiming he was robbed.

However, it is worth noting that WWE 2K ratings are based on the year the superstar has had. Zayn may have had a stellar past few months and become the hottest babyface in WWE at the moment, but the rest of his year wasn't on the same level.

Before the Bloodline storyline, The Master Strategist was feuding with Johnny Knoxville and losing a fair bit. Only towards the end of 2022 did his stock rise to stratospheric levels. While that is commendable, it does not qualify for a 90+ rating in the eyes of the makers, as much as we wish it did.

Nevertheless, playing as Zayn in WWE 2K23 should be a lot of fun. He will be a light heavyweight in the game, which means you can play fast and furious and take risks while you are at it. It is also worth noting that he has received a buff from his 80-rated model in the outgoing game, which means he should be able to withstand more attacks.

