What does Sasha Banks' husband do in WWE?

Former WWE wrestler Sarath Ton is also referred to as Kid Mikaze. He is married to Sasha Banks, a stunning WWE diva herself. At PWF Northeast Treachery 2002, a young Sarath faced KL Murphy for the first time in his professional wrestling career as Kid Mikaze. In his very first season as a wrestler, he took home his first title. He later oscillated between Chaotic Wrestling, New England Frontier Wrestling, Top Rope Promotions, and Connecticut Wrestling Entertainment, among other wrestling rings.

On June 11, 2012, Ton made his WWE debut on Monday Night Raw. He wasn't initially known in WWE as Kid Mikaze, which used to be his earlier ring name. Instead, he debuted as Rutherford Hayes to team up with Willard Fillmore in a handicap squash match against Ryback.

During a game against the Vaudevillians, he suffered a head injury after being kicked. Mikaze was knocked out cold and left limp due to the severity of the blow. Since that night, he has avoided fighting. Kid Mikaze is presently employed with WWE Superstars as a costume designer.

How Sarath Ton and Sasha Banks got together

Sarath Ton and Sasha Banks met in 2010 while they were both performing in the independent wrestling circuit. His eye for designing wrestling gear was a factor in their relationship getting stronger.

The first time they met, Ton knew that Banks needed gear, and assured her that he had her back. Then onwards, Ton has been the man behind Banks’ iconic apparel.

Banks has remained largely private. She and Ton had a small wedding in August 2016. They remain together to this day. Ton took to Twitter to lash out at outlets reporting false rumours about his spouse following her abrupt departure from WWE this spring.

In an interview with Charly Caruso, Banks disclosed that her first date with Ton was disastrous.

"His nose was running and I was like 'oh my god, your nose is running' because the soup was so hot. And I think I had like a hair on my chest, and he grabbed it and I was like 'dude, you are a little too forward. I don't know what I feel about you' and he was like 'I'm sorry, I'm just so nervous,'" she said.

Despite their first date turning out to be far from ideal, the couple continued to see each other.

