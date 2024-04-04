What is the schedule for WrestleMania 40 week?

WrestleMania 40 is just a couple of days away and will take place this weekend, April 6 and 7, in Philadelphia. The Match card for Night 1 and Night 2 has already been announced and includes several big-time bouts.

Still, WrestleMania week is always busy, and the schedule this year features a lot of events. Let's take a closer look at them.

The action will start with Friday Night SmackDown, the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 40, which should see Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins seeking revenge against Roman Reigns and The Rock after Monday's beatdown. The start time is 8 p.m. ET.

After SmackDown is over, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place, and it will start at 10 p.m. ET.

During Mania weekend, the first event of the day is NXT's Stand & Deliver pay-per-view, which kicks off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. Then, WrestleMania Night 1 Kickoff will start at 5 p.m. ET, and the main show will kick off a couple of hours later (7/6c).

On Sunday, the Slammy Awards will take place in the morning (10:30 a.m. ET), with the WrestleMania Night 2 Kickoff Show starting at 5 p.m. The main show of Night 2 will kick off a couple of hours later (7 p.m. ET).

WrestleMania 40 week will end on Monday with the RAW after Mania in Philadelphia, which is expected to be an explosive show. The start time is 8 p.m. ET.

It is worth mentioning that WWE World will host not only Sunday's Slammy Awards but also a special episode of The Pat McAfee Show featuring Chief Content Officer Triple H and other superstars. The event will take place on Friday.

Seth Rollins says road to recovery was 'stressful' but he is glad he will compete at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre and team up with Cody Rhodes to take on The Rock and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Ahead of a busy weekend for him, The Architect talked about his road to recovery from injuries to his knee and back, and called this time 'stressful'. Still, he admitted that he is happy he will be ready for the major event.

"It’s been a long journey to get here, but I’m right where I belong. It’s a very stressful time, but I’m enjoying it. I truly hope the audience is enjoying it as much as I am. I’m happy at full strength and ready to go for not one but two nights of WrestleMania," Rollins told Sports Illustrated.

Seth Rollins will be one of the few superstars who will headline both nights of WrestleMania 40.

