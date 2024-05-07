What set of matches are scheduled for the first round of King & Queen of the Ring tournament on WWE SmackDown?

The first-round matches for the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament for the RAW side were scheduled for the latest episode of the red brand. Across the WWE RAW roster, a total of six superstars have moved on to the second round of the tournament which is scheduled for May 13, 2024.

To recap the results of the first round of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament on the RAW side, Gunther defeated Sheamus, Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor, and Ilja Dragunov defeated Ricochet. All three superstars have moved to the Quarterfinals (second round) of the ongoing tournament. However, Rey Mysterio and Kofi Kingston are yet to compete in their first-round match before one of them advances to the second round to face Gunther.

The first-round matches of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament for the SmackDown side involving male superstars have been announced for the May 10, 2024, episode of the blue brand. The matches scheduled are as follows:

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes

LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

Bobby Lashley vs. Tama Tonga

The third round (Semifinals) of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament is scheduled for the May 20 and May 24, 2024, episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown, respectively. The finals of the King and Queen of the Ring will emanate live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 25, 2024.

The 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament has started for the women's roster as well

The first-round matches for the WWE RAW side of the women's roster started on the latest episode of the red brand. Three out of four matches of the first round have been conducted on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The results are as follows:

IYO SKY defeated Natalya

Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai

Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile

The fourth match of the first round to decide IYO SKY's second-round opponent will be contested between Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega. As of now, the first-round matches for the WWE SmackDown side of the women's roster have not been announced.