What is Seth Rollins' annual salary in WWE?

There is no doubt that Seth Rollins is among the biggest and most popular WWE stars today. A 5-time World Champion (2-time WWE Champion, 3-time Universal Champion), Seth Rollins has often been the #2 full-time star in WWE behind Roman Reigns.

As one of WWE's main event superstars, Seth Rollins reportedly earns an annual salary of $3 million a year. This might only be his base salary, as he reportedly receives 25% from licensing of his products and 5% from direct sales. There is also a bonus pay on top of this.

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's highest earners. It should come as no surprise since he likely makes WWE far more money than the $3 million that he is paid.

Seth Rollins has been signed to WWE for 11 years now, having signed a developmental contract in August 2010. He only spent a little over two years in the developmental territory before he debuted on the main roster with The Shield.

Seth Rollins' incredible journey to singles stardom

While Seth Rollins was always a known singles star on the independent wrestling scene, his first few years on the WWE main roster saw him associated with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) as part of The Shield.

In 2014, Seth Rollins broke away from The Shield and established himself as a singles star. Within less than a year, he established himself as the WWE World Champion.

Since then, Seth Rollins has gone on to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. He has achieved virtually everything within WWE, except a proper WrestleMania main event and a King of The Ring victory.

Seth Rollins' WWE salary will increase with the years and he is considered to be among the few superstars in the company who are "untouchable" when it comes to potential releases.

