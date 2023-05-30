What is Seth Rollins' ethnicity? The surprising truth

Seth Rollins is one of the most talked-about stars in WWE today. The Visionary also happens to be one of the most accomplished performers in the promotion’s history. After his World Heavyweight Championship victory, his ethnicity is also one of the trending topics among the fans.

For those unaware, the real-life Colby Lopez is of Armenian, German, and Irish descent. The 'Lopez' surname belongs to his Mexican-American stepfather, and his part Armenian ethnicity comes from his biological father. Rollins had a DNA test done in 2019, revealing that he had a long-lost brother and sister.

As noted earlier, Rollins made history this past Saturday by becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. The WWE RAW Superstar defeated AJ Styles in the tournament final at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

It was previously rumored that the world championship might follow the lineage of the original World Heavyweight Championship. WWE’s website, however, referred to Seth Rollins as the inaugural champion. The promotion has the original world title listed as retired.

Seth Rollins’ promo on WWE RAW gets interrupted

The Visionary kicked off this week’s edition of the red brand to celebrate his world title win from WWE Night of Champions. Rollins said it was a long road filled with highs and lows, but he finally got what he wanted. He further stated that he would be a fighting champion.

AJ Styles’ music hit, and the Phenomenal One entered the ring. Styles said he should be on SmackDown, but he showed up on RAW to congratulate the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Judgment Day then interrupted the promo segment. Finn Balor and Damian Priest put over each other as future world champions. Rhea Ripley said Dominik Mysterio should be the world champion. Rollins and Styles laughed at the idea.

It was announced that AJ Styles and Seth Rollins would team up to take on two members of Judgment Day during the show’s main event.

