What is Seth Rollins' WrestleMania record?

Seth Rollins is currently one of the biggest WWE Superstars. Only a few other current stars have a career as decorated as The Visionary. He's been one of WWE's highlights since debuting on the main roster in November 2012.

Seth has remained a standout performer at WrestleMania since his first appearance in 2013. However, his status for WrestleMania 38 isn't ideal as the four-time world champion is yet to get a match. If Rollins features on this year's 'Mania card, it'll be his 10th appearance at the event.

The former Universal Champion will look forward to improving his record at The Grandest Stage of Them All, which already stands at an impressive 6-3. Seth Rollins has never lost a match as a tag team and has a 4-3 record as a singles competitor.

Here's a detailed journey of The KingSlayer at WrestleMania:

2013: w/Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose defeated Big Show, Randy Orton & Sheamus (1-0)

2014: w/Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose defeated Kane & The New Age Outlaws (2-0)

2015: Lost to Randy Orton (2-1)

2015: Defeated Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar – WWE World Heavyweight Championship (3-1)

2017: Defeated Triple H – Non-Sanctioned match (4-1)

2018: Defeated The Miz and Finn Balor – Intercontinental Championship (5-1)

2019: Defeated Brock Lesnar – WWE Universal Championship (6-1)

2020: Lost to Kevin Owens (6-2)

2021: Lost to Cesaro (6-3)

Seth Rollins holds many records at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins has set many records over the years. There are many accomplishments in WWE that only Rollins has achieved. For instance, he's the only Money in the Bank winner to cash in at WrestleMania.

His victory after cashing in the Money in the Bank contract is considered one of the greatest moments in WrestleMania history. Furthermore, he's the only superstar to beat Brock Lesnar twice at 'Mania.

Rollins first did so when he cashed in on the briefcase and pinned Roman Reigns in 2015. He then pinned Lesnar in 2019 to have a 2-0 record against The Beast at WrestleMania.

Additionally, Seth Rollins is the only superstar to win the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, and Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania and is the only one thus far to defeat both Brock Lesnar and Triple H at the event.

