Shawn Michaels is one of the best wrestlers of all time. Some fans even argue that he is the absolute best and there's no disputing that his contributions inside the ring made him a true WWE legend.

Throughout his career, he was one of WWE's greatest and most talented superstars. Michaels always knew how to manipulate an audience. However, following his retirement after WrestleMania 26, Shawn Michaels took a step back from the wrestling world. He retired and spent time with his family instead.

He wrestled in only one more match, at WWE Crown Jewel 2018, but it was a one-off appearance.

What is Shawn Michaels doing right now?

Shawn Michaels is currently a coach at the WWE Performance Center. He is also Triple H's right-hand man in NXT where the two best friends work together to book superstars on the roster. To work in the Performance Center, HBK moved from his home in Texas to Florida:

"We still have our ranch. I guess we sort of now ended up being in two places, but we’ve been in Florida here for the past 4-5 months, and everybody has enjoyed it. We went to the Fair the other day and Disney World on a regular basis; there’s just so much to do here. As you know before, we were in the middle of nowhere, which was great when the kids were younger, but now that they’re older, there’s just so much more opportunity here, a bunch of stuff as a family, and we are very fortunate to still have kids that enjoy being around us," Michaels explained.

Shawn Michaels' involvement with NXT is well-known. He helped lead an "invasion" of the main roster at the head of the Black and Gold brand alongside Triple H ahead of the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view. He has also been part of on-screen segments in NXT as well while coaching superstars backstage and hyping segments on social media.

Will Shawn Michaels leave WWE?

Shawn Michaels has no plans to leave WWE anytime soon. In an interview with the New York Post, Michaels talked about how he will remain a part of the company until they no longer want him around:

"Like I’ve been saying with the WWE for 35 years now, when they get tired of me they’ll let me know. Unless they do, I’m gonna keep showing up."

The legend is a critical part of NXT now, and it seems he will be around for a long time.

