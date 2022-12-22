What shocking WWE record does Cody Rhodes own?

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE couldn't have been more meaningful if it tried. It was one of the most amazing moments of 2022, one that will be played on highlight reels for a long time. What made it special was the return of a man who had left the company and came back better than ever.

Rhodes' previous stint in WWE was solid in its own right. During the ten years he spent there, he accomplished many things. Indeed, he won the Intercontinental Championship twice and the Tag Team Championship six times. However, for all his achievements, there is one rather shocking record to his name.

The American Nightmare may be one of the biggest stars in wrestling at the moment, but even he has had some unfortunate downs. If you want to know what this negative record is, read on to find out.

Cody Rhodes has somehow never had a one-on-one world title match in WWE throughout his stint there. That is staggering if you think about it, especially considering his longevity and talent. He will look to correct this oversight when he returns from injury.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Up To $1,250 Back On Your First Bet + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® on Caesars.

Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on rehab

Cody Rhodes is currently on the sidelines recovering from a gruesome pectoral injury. He has been out of action since June of this year after facing Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at Hell in a Cell and is actively rehabbing to get back into the ring.

Rhodes recently addressed his recovery process on Twitter in a conversation with fans. He stated that it was exhausting, but he would tough it out and battle back to full fitness.

"How's pt [Physiotherapy] going?' It's fn' awful. Everyday we dig into the muscle, then I scream, half the time I spot a tear flowing. It's a near impossible task getting a body part that had been shredded to 100%… or Hell even 90%. But on the worst of days, I have the best reason to not tap out."

The American Nightmare is all set to return to WWE in 2023. We can probably expect him before WrestleMania. A surprise entry in the Royal Rumble match? Holding our breath on that one.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes