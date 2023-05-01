What show was the iconic John Cena prank call on?

Termed the highest form of rickrolling, the John Cena prank call is fondly remembered to this day. The internet is filled with WWE memes, but only a few have a whole separate Wikipedia page on it.

The legendary John Cena prank call aired on Norfolk, Virginia radio station WNVZ's Z Morning Zoo show in 2012. In the original prank lasting a little over five minutes, the host repeatedly called an aggravated woman to convince her to buy tickets for WWE "Superslam" (a parody name for the annual WWE SummerSlam event). The prank was set up by her husband, Donny, based on her hatred for wrestling.

The woman was deceived into multiple surprise telemarketing pranks, with the focus being Cena’s theme unexpectedly taking over the conversation while the announcer kept yelling his name loudly into the mic. The frustrated woman declined to buy Superslam tickets each time even though the prices hilariously get reduced from $59.99 to $39.99 with each call.

Some of the best moments in the entire call are when the host tricks her into believing that she was a representative of the U.S. Marine Corps or when the woman asks, "Who is Champ?" and immediately regrets it later.

So, who is the champ? That question will be answered this Sunday night when John Cena defends the belt at WWE SupeeeeeerslaMMMM!

The John Cena prank call has over 50 million views on YouTube

No matter how many times fans listen to the decade-old prank, it remains a rib-tickler. The timing of the “And his name is John Cena!" line, followed by the incredibly obnoxious start to his theme played out of nowhere, makes it on par with Randy Orton and Vince McMahon memes.

The Cena-related chaos currently boasts 53 million views. When it became a worldwide trend, The Cenation Leader was the top guy in WWE and gained more popularity as a result.

He is aware of the meme as seen in June 2016, when he mimicked the whole scenario with Cricket Wireless.

The 16-time World Champion was last seen in action inside the WWE ring at WrestleMania 39. He accepted reigning United States Champion Austin Theory’s challenge but failed to defeat the youngster.

