WWE SummerSlam 2022 is almost here, and fans are ready for The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Just like last year, the promotion has planned some high-profile matches for the premium live event. Major stars including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and even celebrities like Logan Paul and Pat McAfee will be featured.

If you're wondering when the event will start in your locality, we've got you covered in this article.

What is the start time of WWE SummerSlam 2022?

The event will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 30 and will start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The kickoff show will start an hour early. The start times for various regions are listed below.

8 p.m. - United States, Eastern

5 p.m. - United States, Pacific

1 a.m., July 31 - United Kingdom

5:30 a.m., July 31 - India

3 a.m., July 31 - Saudi Arabia (AST)

9 a.m., July 31 - Japan

Fans in the United States can watch the premium live event on Peacock, while others around the world can watch it on the WWE Network.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 match card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar - Last Man Standing Match - The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title in the main event of the show against Brock Lesnar. The two will conclude their long-term rivalry in a Last Man Standing match.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is set to defend her title against former champion Ronda Rousey.

RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch - RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will face her long-time rival Becky Lynch with the title on the line.

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits - The Usos and The Street Profits will battle each other in a tag team match with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee. Undisputed Tag Team Titles will be on the line.

Logan Paul vs. The Miz - YouTube sensation Logan Paul will face his former tag team partner The Miz at SummerSlam 2022. He plans to seek revenge on The A-Lister for betraying him at WrestleMania 38.

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin - SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee has been involved in a fierce rivalry with Happy Corbin and the two will face off in a singles match at SummerSlam 2022.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory - United States Championship - Bobby Lashley is scheduled to defend his United States Championship against the up-and-coming Theory.

The Judgment Day vs. The Mysterios - Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been targeting Rey Mysterio and his family over the last few weeks. Fans will see the two sides collide at The Biggest Party of The summer.

Are you excited for SummerSlam? Which match are you looking forward to most? Sound off in the comments below!

