What if The Elite were signed to WWE? 5 blockbuster feuds for the stable

The Elite are arguably among the best trios acts in the world of professional wrestling today. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have undoubtedly created a legacy that will inspire fans and up-and-coming performers for years.

The trio is currently signed to AEW as executive vice presidents and on-screen performers. In addition, they run the highly successful YouTube channel, Being The Elite, which covers their life in and outside the squared circle.

Their popularity has led to fans comparing the trio to other popular six-man tag teams today. After all, creating dream match scenarios is one of the most riveting habits of pro wrestling fans on the internet.

This brings us to the question of what would’ve happened had The Elite signed with WWE. It is worth noting that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were once the hottest free agents in the world and had interests from WWE.

This was before the trio had joined Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan in creating All Elite Wrestling. With that said, let’s look at the three blockbusters feuds The Elite could’ve had if they were signed to Vince McMahon’s promotion.

#1. Vs. The Bloodline

The Bloodline is one of the most dominating stables of the modern era.

The Bloodline is widely considered to be the greatest faction of the modern era. The group has been sitting at the top of WWE for three years. The storyline revolving around Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman has been nothing but compelling.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos is a dream match most pro wrestling fans would want more than anything else. The match might’ve happened if The Elite signed with WWE after they finished with New Japan Pro-Wrestling four years ago.

#2. Vs. Imperium

Imperium is another group making waves in the pro wrestling world these days. The indomitable trio of GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci never fails to destroy competition each time they step in the ring.

One can only dream of a match between Kenny’s team and that of The Ring General. The brute force of GUNTHER against the incredible tenacity of The Cleaner makes for a compelling fantasy match. Add the other four contestants to the mix, and you might see a five-star classic.

#3. The New Day

Remember when WWE shocked everyone by promoting Kenny Omega and The Bucks on their socials? Well, thank The New Day, especially Xavier Woods, for that. Woods and Omega are great friends in real life and share much in common, especially their love for video games and pop culture.

The two teams once had a promo battle at a gaming event, but it was for a good laugh. Unfortunately, their interactions have remained limited to public events and social media. It remains to be seen if fans will see the incredible fantasy matchup in reality.

#4. Versus The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day rules Monday Night RAW.

Who thought kicking Edge out of The Judgment would be the best thing to happen to the group? The Rated-R Superstar’s removal from the group gives fans a new member in Dominik Mysterio. The 26-year-old has been thriving in his heel gimmick.

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik versus Kenny Ome,ga, and The Young Bucks is another match The Elite could’ve had if they were signed to WWE. It would’ve been interesting to see two former leaders of the Bullet Club lead their current faction against each other.

#5. Versus Legado Del Fantasma

Legado Del Fantasma has come a long way since its NXT days when they played the heel characters. Each group member is an amazing athlete and can bring a lot to the table under the right booking circumstances.

Legado Del Fantasma versus The Elite is another interesting matchup that has walked through the minds of pro wrestling fans. It would’ve been great to see Omega and Escobar try to hit their identical finishers on each other.

