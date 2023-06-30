What if The Judgment Day collapses at Money in the Bank? Predicting the fate of all 4 members

Judgment Day is currently one of the company's best factions, especially after The Bloodline's downfall. They have managed to create terror in WWE for over a year now. While the group has a strong bond, recently, some cracks have become visible.

For some weeks now, there have been some nervous backstage segments between Finn Balor and Damien Priest. Especially after Priest qualified for Money in the Bank and Balor was confirmed as the challenger for World Heavyweight Championship.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor with Seth Rollins on RAW

At Money in the Bank, we could see Finn Balor turning on Damian Priest if the latter wins the briefcase. There are rumors that WWE wants to give Damian Priest a single's run, and breaking the Judgment Day could be one way to make this happen. We have also seen Balor in backstage conversations with JD McDonagh. The Prince could bring in McDonagh and kick Priest out of Judgment Day.

As for Mami and Dom Dom, 99% of their segments in the last month have been performed by themselves. A violent separation from the Judgment Day is not how it may go. Ripley and Dominik may continue working as an on-screen couple. Dominik could build up his wrestling resume, while Rhea Ripley dominates the entire Women's Division.

WWE is very happy with every member of the Judgment Day

The Judgment Day was formed at WrestleMania 38 when Damian Priest joined the founder Edge. A short while later, Rhea Ripley joined the group. A few weeks after Backlash 2022, Finn Balor joined the group kicking out its original leader Edge.

When Judgment Day got its new look, no one knew what to expect from them. Over a year later, the big bosses of WWE are very happy with the group's performance, according to Fightful Select.

Balor's versatility has reportedly impressed the creative team over the past year. The company's respect for Rhea Ripley also increased a lot due to her student-of-the-game attitude and top performances, not just as a wrestler but also acting as a manager, as well as an active competitor.

Damian Priest was always liked by Triple H. However, his match at Backlash against Bad Bunny has taken his stocks to another level. The company is also happy with Dominik's quick rise from a rookie to a legit top roster performer. They are also impressed with how he handles media appearances and other promotional duties.

