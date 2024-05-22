What is The Rock's character in his upcoming film The Smashing Machine?

The Rock is currently on a hiatus from WWE, focusing on his upcoming Hollywood project, The Smashing Machine. Recently, he also shared an unrecognizable look from the film on his Instagram in collaboration with A24. This new avatar has generated significant curiosity among fans, who are excited to see the People's Champion in a different role. However, many might wonder what character The Rock plays in the film.

For those unaware, the veteran is playing the role of Mark Kerr, a former American wrestler and mixed martial artist. During his MMA career, Kerr won the UFC Heavyweight Tournament Championship twice and achieved numerous other accolades. The movie's storyline revolves around Kerr's life journey.

One surprising aspect of The Rock's latest movie look is the presence of hair on his head, as fans are accustomed to seeing him bald.

Benny Safdie directs The Smashing Machine, which also stars Emily Blunt, Lyndsey Gavin, and Oleksandr Usyk. The film's release date has not been disclosed, but it is expected to hit the big screens in 2025.

Will The Rock return to WWE after The Smashing Machine project?

Fans are undoubtedly excited about The Smashing Machine. However, the question arises whether the WWE Universe will witness the Final Boss's return soon after this project's conclusion.

Unfortunately, the news might be disappointing as the Most Electrifying Man's schedule seems jam-packed.

According to IMDb, The Rock currently has 13 upcoming Hollywood projects. This includes a new TV series and the current The Smashing Machine project. All these are either in production, pre-production, or developmental stages.

This means the Final Boss still has multiple projects to attend to after Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine. However, it is important to note that this does not entirely rule out the chances of the Hollywood star making a surprise appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.

There are already reports circulating of the Final Boss clashing with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Additionally, there are plans to involve The People's Champion in the mix, but nothing is solidified yet.