What is The Rock's idea for his WrestleMania 41 match? Potential opponent and stipulation disclosed

We are currently a long way from WrestleMania 41, which is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, next year. Despite the two-night extravaganza being far off, speculation and reports are already emerging about potential matches for The Show of Shows next year. Amid this, major news arose concerning The Rock's match at WrestleMania 41.

A recent report has surfaced online suggesting that The Rock has a major idea for his WrestleMania 41 match. This report entangles a stipulation showdown between The Brahma Bull and The American Nightmare, potentially in a Champion vs. Champion match.

The concept is for The Rock to put his People's Championship on the line against Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. This proposal indicates the Stamford-based promotion's interest in leveraging The Final Boss' title for a monumental showdown against Cody at The Showcase of The Immortals next year.

It is important to remember, however, that plans in WWE are subject to change. Therefore, there is no guarantee that Cody Rhodes will still hold the Undisputed WWE Championship by the time WrestleMania 41 comes around.

Moreover, a championship match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes was teased on the fallout episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL. This further fuels speculation about a match between these two stars at The Show of Shows next year.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the coming months. and whether The People's Champion will face Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

What could happen if Cody Rhodes lost his Undisputed WWE Championship before WrestleMania 41?

As reports suggest there is no guarantee that Cody Rhodes will retain his Undisputed WWE Championship until WrestleMania 41, which raises questions about what might happen if The American Nightmare loses the title.

In such a scenario, the company could explore several possibilities. One option could be a Triple Threat Match involving the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock. Alternatively, a showdown between The American Nightmare and The Final Boss for the People's Championship could also be a possibility for The Show of Shows next year.

Another probable scenario could see the returning Roman Reigns becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion. This speculation is fueled by the fact that The Tribal Chief is yet to receive his rematch against Cody for the top championship.

So, it is probable that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could win the title. This will eventually lead to a Triple Threat Match featuring Roman, The Rock, and Cody at WrestleMania 41. Additionally, a Triple Threat Match will further plant seeds for a singles contest between The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss in the Stamford-based promotion.

