What is The Rock's mother's real name? It's not Ata Johnson

The Rock's mother, Ata Johnson, is not involved in pro wrestling or Hollywood like the rest of the Anoa'i family. Despite this, Ata's son and other relatives ensure that her contributions behind the scenes are known to the public.

The Rock is a part of the legendary pro wrestling family, the Anoa'is. He was born in Hayward, California, and is half-Black and half-Samoan. His father is Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, and many fans know his mother as Ata Johnson. As it turns out, her name is much different than what the public knows.

Ata's real name is Mataniufeagaimaleata Fitisemanu Maivia. She was born on October 25, 1948, in Hawaii. Although the Samoan is not a wrestler, her biological and step-parents were associated with the sport for decades.

Ata's mother was former wrestling promoter Lia Maivia, who married Sione Papali'i Fitisemanu. Lia divorced her first husband and married Peter Maivia, who adopted and raised Ata.

What hilarious moment transpired while The Rock was preparing for his mother's birthday?

As seen above, Ata Johnson's real name is not that short. Her son ensures to honor this since it also represents their Samoan culture. However, this accounted for an entertaining moment while they prepared for her 75th birthday.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne Johnson shared how they celebrated Ata's 75th birthday. He shared that they would usually order giant letter balloons and this time, they had much fun telling the organizers her first name.

"She has this crazy first name. We always like to do, bring in the big name balloons, and so we had a great time telling the balloon guys 'Hey, this is her first name, Mataniufeagaimaleata.'" (9:35 - 9:50)

What happened during The Rock's most recent WWE return?

The Rock has been absent from WWE programming due to his hectic Hollywood schedule. In September 2023, he made a one-off appearance on SmackDown alongside Pat McAfee and attacked Austin Theory.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Brahma Bull shared that he was in Boulder for College GameDay. He then found out that SmackDown was in Denver. The former world champion called Nick Khan and other authorities and informed them he was coming.

Despite being a busy man, The People's Champ often returns to WWE to help up-and-coming talents.

